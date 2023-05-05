This is one of those columns where I need an amen corner.
Life is tough. Can I get an amen?
Every day is a rollercoaster. Can I get an amen?
On some days it is hard to deal with people. Can I get an amen?
Without coffee, my family and/or my friends, I would have a much tougher time getting through. Can I get an amen?
While we celebrate Star Wars and Cinco de Mayo, let us all remember that the rest of the month is Mental Health Awareness month.
In the hustle of proms, postseason sports and graduations with their parties and family gatherings, there is also the stress of those same events. Schedules, invitations, travel plans and where is everyone going to sleep?
There are some that have a tough enough time just getting through the day. Some have diagnosed illnesses that take over the day-to-day functions of life.
This year, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with the More Than Enough campaign.
According to its website, the initiative is an opportunity for all of us to come together and remember the inherent value we each hold — no matter our diagnosis, appearance, socioeconomic status, background or ability. The want is for every person out there to know that if all you did was wake up today, that’s more than enough. No matter what, you are inherently worthy of more than enough life, love and healing. Showing up, just as you are, for yourself and the people around you is more than enough.
We can all join The #MoreThanEnough Campaign in many small ways.
One easy way is throughout the month, just share on social media why you are more than enough by tagging (@NAMICommunicate) and using the hashtag #MoreThanEnough.
To help get get started, here are a few sample posts to help promote awareness.
No matter what my depression tells me, I am worthy of love, I am worthy of acceptance, I am worthy of fulfillment. I Am #MoreThanEnough. @NAMICommunicate
I live with schizophrenia. I am not a burden. I Am #MoreThanEnough. @NAMICommunicate
REMINDER: Your worth is not measured by your productivity. You deserve love and healing just as you are. You are #MoreThanEnough. @NAMICommunicate: nami.org/mhm
If all you did was wake up today, you are still #MoreThanEnough! Learn more with @NAMICommunicate nami.org/mhm
If someone you love is going through a hard time, you don’t need to have all the answers. Just being there is #MoreThanEnough. Learn more with @NAMICommunicate at nami.org/mhm
Mental health affects ALL of us. Help us get the word out and start the conversation today! Visit: nami.org/mhm #MoreThanEnough @NAMICommunicate
There are some amazing local resources as well including the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates.
The missing link for individuals and their families impacted by mental illness and addiction is very accurate by my own experiences.
Carroll County Mental Health Advocates is committed to providing support services, resources, and education to individuals and families impacted by mental illness and addiction and the Carroll County community.
That is also quite accurate. One of the most critical traits of anyone that provides help and services for those in mental health crisis no matter how severe is empathy.
There is plenty of that from the top down. I have had many conversations with Executive Director Jodie Goodman in my role here as well as our work together on the Fentanyl Awareness Coalition. She is one of the best I have ever met at meeting people exactly where they are.
Of the services the organization offers, the Carroll County Crisis Response Team is the one that has the entire state buzzing. It is quickly becoming the model that other agencies are looking to emulate when dealing with mental health response calls by law enforcement. The mobile crisis team consists of a two-member team of co-responders (a law enforcement officer, who is also a certified paramedic, and a Licensed Professional Counselor) that will respond to psychiatric/mental health crisis calls in a specialized mobile unit. Of the literally hundreds of responses, only two have been arrested.
That is a phenomenal statistic from a phenomenal organization.
