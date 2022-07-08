If you were in front of the television set or were lucky enough to be sitting at Truist Park last Independence Day Monday for the Atlanta Braves' 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, it might have reminded you of another late night in Braves' lore that featured a West Georgia alum.
In fact, because there was a delay of 2 hours, 37 minutes, before the matchup of second-place teams resumed in the fifth inning at 11:29 p.m, the television crew made mention of that fateful holiday game 37 years ago.
It was the wee hours of Friday morning, July 5, 1985, and I was circling over Atlanta on a Delta flight from Boston after attending the College Sports Information Directors of America annual convention.
No matter how many times I had previously flow in out of the ATL during the previous 15 years I always looked out the window and marveled at the Atlanta skyline, especially at night. However at approximately 4 a.m., I was surprised to see Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium ablaze with lights and fireworks going off.
But I could not make out any ant-like figures. It appeared that the 52,000-seat stadium was completely empty. The grounds and clean-up crews must have worked late, and someone forgot to turn off the lights, I thought, and shot off a few remaining fireworks.
The following morning, I followed my usual ritual of listening to local radio station, WLBB, running an early newscast. My attention was suddenly diverted to the radio when I heard mention of the "record-setting Atlanta Braves-New York Mets game that ended at 3:55 a.m.earlier this morning."
So that's why the lights were still beaming!
But, a few moments later as the historic game was recapped, I remember being stunned as I heard how the contest evolved and finally ended in a 16-13, 19-inning marathon loss.
"And the temporary hero at the plate and the losing pitcher on the mound was Rick Camp," the announcer said.
Rick Camp?! Our Rick Camp?!
One and the same.
The right hander from Trion, Ga., who starred for another band of Braves — at the time — West Georgia College from 1972 to 1974, was in his 9th year as a major league hurler. Best known as an effective relief pitcher, he was a lousy hitter.
But in a game that was extended because of a 90-minute rain delay, Rick Camp etched his name into all-time Atlanta Braves lore, never to be forgotten. As the only position player available to hit, the lifetime .047 hitter quickly fell behind 0-2, but suddenly ripped the first home run of his career over the left field fence to tie the game, 11-11, in the bottom of the 18th inning.
However, there wasn't a fairy-tale ending for Camp. He was tagged for five runs in the top of the 19th, and in his team's final chance in the bottom half of the inning, Camp struck out. The Braves fell 16-13 in a game featured 29 runs, 46 hits, 5 errors, and lasted 6 hours and 10 minutes, not counting rain delays.
As Camp came to the plate, Braves radio announcer Ernie Johnson said, "If Camp hits it out, this will be certifiably the whackiest game in baseball history!"
Camp's finest season as the "stopper" came in 1981 when he compiled a 9-3 record, 1.78 ERA, and 17 saves under Bobby Cox's first stint with the Braves. He even received a few votes for National League MVP.
But during every game played by the Atlanta Braves on July 4, count on hearing the name "Rick Camp" mentioned several times and a video of his memorable home run over the left-field fence shown and the impish grin on his face as he crossed home plate. He passed away in 2013.
It was an unforgettable night, so much so that when reminders pop up, that game is still mentioned nearly four decades later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.