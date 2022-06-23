This week, Shiloh United Methodist Church will host their 156th Camp Meeting. That means there has been a continuous annual gathering under the arbor since 1867. Along with Bethel and Union campgrounds in our neck of the woods, Shiloh continues to welcome friends to several days and nights of preaching, hymn singing, prayers, and fellowship. A camp for youth ensures the continuity of the tradition, as children grow up looking forward to their annual reunion with cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Add in the dozens of churns of homemade ice cream, and camp meeting, even in a heat wave, is a cool place to be.
The closest I came to camp meeting growing up outside the South was the weekend camping trip I took with my Baptist youth group. It rained the first night, and I remember being very wet and cold. I vaguely recall gathering around the fire the next morning for worship, but I was more worried about whether my sleeping bag would be dry enough to sleep in that night than I was about God’s plan for the rest of my life.
As a college student, I helped lead outdoor worship around the campfire with guitars and s’mores on mission trips. My roommate taught me a few basic chords, gave me a copy of the “big brown book,” and showed me that “it only takes a spark to get a fire glowing.” I still own the original The Tune Book compiled by Yohann Anderson, originally published in 1972 and again in 1982. Eventually, I bought the updated 1994 turquoise version which I used for many years to lead music for Vacation Bible School. Where else can you find, “In My Merry Oldsmobile,” “California Dreamin’,” and “How Great Thou Art” all in one song book? Not to mention most of John Denver’s repertoire and a smattering of spirituals, hymns, and the beginnings of contemporary Christian music. On a wilderness pilgrimage, I once sang with the loons across a Minnesota lake while the faint hint of the aurora borealis shimmered overhead. It felt like we were on the doorstep of heaven.
Something about outdoor worship frees us from our prim and proper religious practices, our doxologies and gloria patris, our genuflections and creeds (for those more liturgical communities). One of the surprising gifts of the pandemic was how many churches discovered that worshipping outdoors was not only safer but returned us to some of our youth group/mission trip days. Sitting in lawn chairs or under the arbor with a portable sound system and a stripped-down worship band or maybe just our voices, we found ourselves anxious for the Holy Spirit to show up anew. Like our camp meeting ancestors, we gathered with an expectation that something different was in the air, a more embodied experience of worship, if only because of the bead of sweat on our upper lip in the August heat. After months of isolation and Facebook Live streaming worship, our spirits needed revival, and our camp-meeting style of worship was just the thing to remind us that where two or more or gathered, church can happen.
The chorus to one of the newer hymns says, “I am the church! You are the church! We are the church together! All who follow Jesus, all around the world! Yes, we’re the church together!” Camp meetings spurred the growth of the church in the 19th century, and over 150 years later, church in the wildwood is still a place where people receive the gift of faith and learn to trust in God’s saving grace for their lives. If you’ve never been to a camp meeting, you might just drop in this weekend at Shiloh for a spirited time of preaching and worship. Someone might invite you after the evening service to come by their “tent” for some ice cream or watermelon. I doubt there will be a campfire, but there will surely be a spark of the Holy Spirit stirring the embers of faith that just needs a word of encouragement and a good hymn sing to come alive again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.