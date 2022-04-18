"Camp Dirty Knees," one of the more popular programs offered annually by the Georgia Agricultural Extension Service in Carroll County, will be held June 7-9 for kids age 7-12.
The project is sponsored by the Extension Service and its affiliated Master Gardener's program.
Activities will be hosted from 9 am to 12 pm each day at the Agricultural-Education Center located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton, just off the Carrollton Bypass.
According to a social media post issued by the Extension Service, kids will be guided by Master Gardener Extension volunteers as they "work with plants and soil while having a ton of fun! Each day will be packed with engaging activities and games to help you learn more about flowers, bugs, and more!"
Camp Dirty Knees was established in 2007 to kick off the Carroll County Junior Master Gardener (JMG). A group of Master Gardener Extension Volunteers (MGEVs) who were also educators started the project to address a need they noticed in the community. The thought was if children were exposed to horticulture eduction and gardening at a young age through a program like Camp Dirty Knees there would be an increased probability of the development of a lifelong passion for gardening.
For the past 15 years Camp Dirty Knees has been held at the the Carroll County Ag Center and the adjacent Buffalo Creek Garden.
The cost is $25 per child. Enrollment packets are available at the Ag Center and also online at www.carrollcountymastergardeners.com. To receive an enrollment packet in PDF format, email request to: carrolljmg@gmail.com.
Registration is open now and will continue thru May 20. Space is limited to the first 42 applicants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.