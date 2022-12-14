If there’s one precept about the film industry fans, critics, execs, awards prognosticators, etc. have learned over the last four decades, it’s this: never write off James Cameron. The filmmaker – blunt and egotistical as he may be – looks to prove that once again in the coming months with his latest effort, the stunning “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

In the 1990s, Cameron’s sequel “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” became the most expensive movie ever made, leading detractors to predict it would be a giant bomb. Instead, it’s now considered an action classic. Later that decade, numerous delays and cost overruns prompted naysayers to preemptively declare his labor of love “Titanic” dead in the water (pun fully intended) before it even hit theaters. Instead, it became a cultural phenomenon and, for a while, the highest grossing film in Hollywood history.

