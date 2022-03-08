Quincy Avery, a renowned quarterback trainer, alongside Pylon 7v7, hosted a huge seven-on-seven flag football tournament camp this weekend on the campus of Carrollton City Schools. The weekend event brought in gridiron stars and fans from all over the country.
Avery is an experienced quarterback coach that has worked with players like Deshaun Watson (Texans), Josh Dobbs (Steelers), Malik Willis (highly touted draft prospect from Liberty University), and many more.
Through his programs, Avery has helped 140 college athletes earn scholarships according to his website. He has now hosted this 7v7 camp at Carrollton multiple times in recent years.
Over 3,000 people traveled to Carrollton’s campus for the tournament. Some big names included former NFL MVP and Auburn legend Cam Newton, former NFL running back and Georgia Tech star Jonathan Dwyer, and Auburn cornerback Trey Elston.
As for the teams themselves, 34 organizations combined for a total 84 teams attending the event, ranging from 12u to 18u age groups.
“This is our eighth year having the tournament, and it’s our second year doing it in Carrollton,” said Rob Harris, head of the camp’s operation. “This year we had a record number of teams,” he said. “Cam Newton, I believe, had seven teams there, and one of the teams he had there won the 15u championship.”
“There were some highly touted recruits that were playing on some of these teams,” Harris said.
According to Harris, these included but were not limited to: three-star Louisville commit Antonio Watts, four-star recruit Adarius Redmond, 8-offer athlete Brandon Heyward, quarterback Luke Nickel, wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., tight end Ethan Barbour, wide receiver Trent Kimble, defensive back/wide receiver Dylan Lewis, and Carrollton City Schools’ own Julian Lewis.
The two teams that won championships on Sunday are nationally recognized teams, including the 12u and 14u Hustle Inc. teams and Cam Newton’s C1N Red team. TMElite 7v7 won the 18u group, and GSP won the 13u group.
