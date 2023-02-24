Calling all tri-cyclists, young and old alike!
Tyler Duffey Real Estate is sponsoring a "Trikes for Tykes Race" on Saturday, April 22 at the big parking lot at City Station in Carrollton for the benefit of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Duffey spoke to members of the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton on Friday and informed the group of the special event. He has a personal interest in the beneficiary of the three-wheeled race.
"I was diagnosed with leukemia as a child and spent many hours in treatment at Children's Healthcare," he noted, "so it is a very special place to me."
However, the impetus for creating the "Trikes for Tykes Race" also arises from his desire to give back to the town that he has always called, a community that supported him and is family many years ago.
"There were several fundraisers held back then," Duffey noted, "a Tennis for Tyler Tournament and Tyler's Troops, to name a couple. So this is my way of giving back."
Now 37 years old and the owner of Tyler Duffey Real Estate in Carrollton, battled the disease as a youngster at Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta and later underwent a bone marrow transplant in Settle.
As noted on his trikesfortykes.com website, the event is his way of saying thank-you and pay it forward for all the support that he and his family received during a difficult and challenging time in their lives.
Duffey explained that there are several sponsorship packages available for tax deductible contributions, including:
Race Sponsor ($100)- includes the donor's name on the event website and event shirt and one(1) entry
Pit Crew ($500)- donor's name on the event website and shirt, select marketing materials, logo on the event shirt, social media shout-out, 10x10 space to promote sponsoring company and one(1) race entry
Chain Sponsor ($500)- donor's name on the event website and shirt, select marketing materials, logo on the event shirt, social media shout-out, 10x10 space to promote sponsoring company and one(1) race entry
Pedal Sponsor ($1,000)- all of the above plus three (3) race entires, pit crew pass and swag bag inserts
