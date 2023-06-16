When Paris, a 9-year-old golden retriever, took her first stroll around Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton with handler Kim Charron, there was an instant shift in everyone’s mood.
Looks of worry and concern vanished from the faces of patients, loved ones and staff.
Paris is a certified “good girl,” which is why she has that effect on people — and why she and her handler signed up to be part of Tanner’s new pet therapy program.
“There were a lot of smiles,” said Jeanette Wheeler, Tanner’s director of Volunteer Services. “You could feel the energy levels improve and the atmosphere change.”
That feeling of joy is why Wheeler has been working over the past several years to bring a volunteer pet therapy program to Tanner. The program, Remarkable Paws, launched in May 2023.
Volunteer handlers and their registered therapy dogs are now a common sight at Tanner’s facilities. Remarkable Paws launched with five therapy dogs, but Wheeler hopes to have up to 20 on the roster.
“Enough so we could see a therapy dog at all of our locations once a week,” she said.
Pet therapy volunteers visit waiting rooms, staff areas and patient rooms with the permission of the patient. Visits last as long as the patient and the dog prefer. Patients can watch, play, pet or cuddle with the dog.
“This is an amazing program that adds another level of care for the physical, emotional and mental wellbeing of our patients, families and staff,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO at Tanner.
Howard added, "Pet therapy has proven medical benefits — including lowering blood pressure, reducing anxiety and pain levels, encouraging physical activity and improving a person’s communication skills. It’s a wonderful fit for the personalized healthcare that we pride ourselves on delivering.”
Tanner’s volunteer program is still actively recruiting volunteer handlers and therapy dogs.
There are several requirements. Volunteers must:
- Be 18 years or older. (Dogs must be at least a year old or older.)
- Successfully complete an application, training and interview. (Dogs must also be “interviewed” via a walk through the facility.)
- Be in good health and provide immunization and other records. (A vet must provide similar records for each dog.)
- Have pet therapy insurance.
- Provide documentation that their therapy dog is registered with The Alliance of Therapy Dogs, Therapy Dogs International or Pet Partners.
“COVID-19 put a pause on plans to expand our volunteer program,” said Wheeler. “We are thrilled to launch pet therapy this year as another way to volunteer.
She noted that as a dog owner herself, "I know this new program will be a win for everyone — our team, our patients and our families. But overall, we’re excited to be back and recruiting volunteers in all areas of our organization. If pet therapy is not for you, there are other ways for you to serve.”
