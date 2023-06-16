Remarkable Paws Pet Therapy Program

Paris, with handler Kim Charron (left), gets a therapeutic ear scratch from nurse anesthetist Kim Lambert, CRNA, at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton. Paris is part of Tanner's new "Remarkable Paws" pet therapy program. The goal is to recruit enough therapy dogs to cover all of Tanner's hospitals at least one day a week, visiting staff, patients and loved ones.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

When Paris, a 9-year-old golden retriever, took her first stroll around Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton with handler Kim Charron, there was an instant shift in everyone’s mood.

Looks of worry and concern vanished from the faces of patients, loved ones and staff.