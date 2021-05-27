Calling all cats and cat lovers! You now have your own cafe!

A new business has come to Carrollton, and — to use an old phrase — it’s the cat’s meow. Literally!
Jesse New, Becky Preston and Sara Segal have opened Fur Babies Cat Café at 302 South St. in the building at the intersection of South and Maple Street that was previously the home of 302 South Restaurant.
“We serve as a foster home for cats that have been brought into the Carroll County Animal Shelter,” explained Preston, “and they live here full-time until they are adopted to their forever home.”
The local animal shelter houses both dogs and cats. However, since dogs are in much higher demand by the public, there is often an abundance of felines that are left looking for homes. All of the cats have been fully vaccinated, spayed and/or neutered.
“We invite folks to stop by and visit with us, see our cats that are available for adoption, spend time with them, get to know them, and decide if providing a home for a cat is what you want to do,” said Preston. “Spending as much as an hour with them is a great way for you to decide if being a cat owner is for you. ‘
There is a fee of $13 per hour, according to New, which allows the business to recoup expenses associated with housing and caring for the cats while providing a cage-free, comfortable environment for them in which to live. Included with the charge are coffee, tea, water and other non-alcoholic beverages that can be enjoyed while spending time with the cats.
Should a cat be selected for adoption, the cost is $50, the same as it is at the Carroll County Animal Shelter. The purchase fee is passed on to the Shelter.
Currently, the minimum age for someone to spend time in the Cat Lounge is 8 years old.
“We are not quite ready to host kids’ parties at this time, but it is in our plans,” New said. “We are excited to see how things go with this type of business in Carrollton.”
“We limit the number of people who can take advantage of this opportunity as far as spending as much as an hour with our cats,” explained Preston. “Please call us for a reservation if you want to come and spend time with us.”
Preston added that spending time with cats has proven to be therapeutic for some people.
So how did these local entrepreneurs, who happen to be cat-lovers, come up with the idea of a cat café?
“Actually, it’s not our original idea,” Preston said. “We happened to be in Chattanooga a few months ago and ran across a cat café. It intrigued us. To our knowledge, there are also similar facilities in Atlanta, Columbus and Savannah.”
All three co-owners have full-time jobs. While Preston and Segal both work at Indulge Day Spa and Salon, New is employed at Southwire.
To make an appointment at Fur Babies Cat Café, visit the business’ website at furbabiescatcafe.com. Each person must fill out a waiver form via the link in the confirmation email that is sent. This will save time upon arrival. All cancellations must be made 24 hours in advance.
The Fur Babies Cat Café will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m.
A ribbon-cutting is planned for Thursday, June 3, at noon with the first official day of opening scheduled for Friday, June 4. An official grand opening event will be planned a few weeks later.
For more information, call 770-713-6188.
