Callie Ernestine Loyd, 81, of Douglasville, died on Monday, March 7, 2022.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services
will be conducted
on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at
J. Collins Funeral
Home.
Interment will follow the service at Bethany Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests contributions be made to Susan
Shipp, 6199 John West Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30134 for assistance with the funeral cost.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.
com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.