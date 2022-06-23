Calli Moore

A life lived to the fullest each day. A life that loved JESUS and made sure everyone around her knew it. A life that didn’t see differences no matter what they were. One who loved and was loved BIG! One that faced an earthly battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Calli Marie Dewberry Moore WON her battle with cancer and met her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Calli was born in Carrollton, on April 8, 1993, the youngest daughter of Michael Dewberry and Jill McDonald Dewberry.
She grew up attending Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and graduated from Central High School in 2011. She went on to attend Southern Union, where she led the Baptist College Ministry, and Jacksonville State University. Most recently, she was working to obtain her Master’s Degree in special education.
Anyone who knew Calli knew that she had a heart for special education, and that was made even more evident in her work and dedication to the Carroll County Training Center. At the Center, Calli worked to make sure that every individual was treated with dignity, respect and received the tools to control their own destiny.
In August 2020, Calli married the love of her life, Lee Moore and moved to Roanoke, Alabama. Calli became an active member at Taylors Crossroads Church of Christ, where she and Lee would sit on “their bench” every Sunday and Calli would joyously worship Jesus with her soprano voice.
In her spare time, Calli enjoyed photography, shopping at Target and T.J. Maxx, and spending quality time with her family and friends — especially her nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Lee Moore; mother, Jill McDonald Dewberry of Roopville; father, Michael Dewberry of Graham, Alabama; mother and father-in-law, Gregg and Nancy Moore; sisters and brothers-in-law, Brittany and Jonathan Brown, Morgan and Nick Weaver, and Averi McDonald; brother, Zeke McDonald; sister-in-law, Ashley Moore; nieces and nephews, Stella Brown, Lola Brown, Asa Brown, Luna “Lulu” Davidson, Sarah Lynn Moore, Chloe Moore; uncle, Shane McDonald; aunt, Nita Dewberry; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calli was welcomed into Heaven by her maternal grandparents, Dudley and Estelle McDonald; paternal grandparents, John A. and Gladys Dewberry; grandparents, Bill and Joyce Prince; and uncle, Steven Moore.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. eastern time from Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Jacob Stewart, Allan Daniel and Garret Eason providing the eulogies.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens service with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Keith Dunlap, Daniel Brooks, Austin Thigpen, Arin Howell, Brandon Justice, Chris Justice, Barry Waldrop and Joey Akers. Her clients from the Carroll County Training Center will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. eastern time at Taylors Crossroads Church of Christ in Roanoke, Alabama, and again from 5-8 p.m. eastern time at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Flowers are welcome. However, memorial contributions may be made in Calli’s memory to the Carroll County Training Center, 200 Alton Estes Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
