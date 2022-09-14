Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints. Psalm116:15. God stays close to us even in death. When someone we love is nearing death, we may become angry and feel abandoned. But believers (saints) are precious to God, and He carefully chooses the time when they will be called into His presence. God sees and each life is valuable to Him.
Though there are days I wish I could change some things that happened in the past, there’s a reason the rear view mirror is so small and the windshield is so big. Where you’re headed is much more important than what you’ve left behind. Leave footprints of love and kindness on every steps on your journey. My problem is, I can’t stay mad. I always end up forgiving people even when they don’t deserve it. Have the maturity to know sometimes silence is more powerful than having the last word. Sometimes you just have to stay silent because no words can explain what is going on in your mind and heart.
If you are struggling today, remember this; you have survived everything you have gone through up to this point. The best day of your life is still yet to come. There are still people you haven’t met, and things you haven’t experienced. You can do this! When things feel overwhelming remember. One thought at a time, one task at a time, and one day at a time. When you can’t find the sunshine, you be the sunshine.
May your troubles be less and your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness comes through your door. Before you start to judge me, step into my shoes and walk the life I’m living and if you get as far as I am, just maybe you will see how strong I really am. You cannot change the people around you, but you can change the people you choose to be around. Never get tired of doing little things for others. Sometimes those little things occupy the biggest part of their hearts. There’s no reason to look back when there is so much to look forward to. The best things in life are the people you love, the places you’ve seen. And the memories you have made along the way.
Don’t worry about the people who hurt or hate you, worry about the people who love you, because that’s where your happiness is. No matter how badly some people treat you, never drop down to their level. Remain calm, stay strong and walk away. YES!!! Let the haters live with their own resentment, and bitterness, it will only drag them down in the end and make them miserable beings. I choose JOY, by spending my time, energy and thoughts on those who choose love over hate. YES!!! Let the haters live with their own resentment, and bitterness, it will only drag them down in the end and make them miserable beings. I choose JOY, by spending my time, energy and thoughts on those who choose love over hate.
Yor first thought in the morning Should be THANK YOU!!
