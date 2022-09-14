Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints. Psalm116:15. God stays close to us even in death. When someone we love is nearing death, we may become angry and feel abandoned. But believers (saints) are precious to God, and He carefully chooses the time when they will be called into His presence. God sees and each life is valuable to Him.

Though there are days I wish I could change some things that happened in the past, there’s a reason the rear view mirror is so small and the windshield is so big. Where you’re headed is much more important than what you’ve left behind. Leave footprints of love and kindness on every steps on your journey. My problem is, I can’t stay mad. I always end up forgiving people even when they don’t deserve it. Have the maturity to know sometimes silence is more powerful than having the last word. Sometimes you just have to stay silent because no words can explain what is going on in your mind and heart.

Trending Videos