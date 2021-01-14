Carrollton High School’s former head football coach has found a new home in Alabama. The Vestavia Hills Board of Education met on Wednesday to approve the hiring of Sean Calhoun.
“Coach Calhoun has dedicated his career to investing in the lives of young men through the sport of football. His values and commitment to excellence are aligned with those of our school system and community,” said Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman.
Vestavia Hills is a suburb of Birmingham.
Calhoun, who announced he had resigned from his position at CHS on Tuesday, said he was “allowing God’s plan to take control.”
Calhoun replaces Vestavia Hills’ legendary football coach, Buddy Anderson, who had retired this past fall after leading the Rebels for 42 seasons.
“Coach Anderson had an amazing career and is an amazing man, and I look forward to meeting with him and learning from him so we can continue to grow this program,” Calhoun said in a press release.
Anderson had been the team’s head coach since 1978. He finished with a 346-160 record with two state championships.
During his time with the Rebels, Anderson became the winningest football coach at any level of play in Alabama history and was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame.
“The foundation that has already been laid in Vestavia Hills is great, and I look forward to building upon that foundation and impacting lives through the football program,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun led the Trojans to five winning seasons with an overall record of 51-12. During that time, they earned three region titles and five quarterfinal appearances.
He was also named Region Coach of the Year at the end of the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Calhoun previously served as offensive coordinator for two seasons at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie. The team held an undefeated record over both seasons and won back-to-back state championships. The 2015 team was named national champion by two publications.
He also served for four seasons as quarterbacks coach at Collins Hill High School in the Atlanta area, where he coached current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
Calhoun played as a defensive back and quarterback for Valdosta State University from 2000 to 2004 and later joined the team’s coaching staff. The Valdosta State Blazers won the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2007 while Calhoun served as a running backs coach.
“His successful experiences have prepared him to lead our football program and build on the legacy established by Coach Anderson and his teams. Coach Calhoun and his family will be a wonderful addition to Vestavia Hills,” Freeman said.
Vestavia Hills will hold a press conference today to formally introduce Calhoun.
