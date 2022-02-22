A brief review of the various items to be placed on the consent agenda for the Carroll County Schools Board of Education’s February Board Meeting were covered during the governing board’s monthly work session held Monday night.
The board’s February meeting is scheduled for tomorrow night, Thursday, February 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center located at 775 Old Newnan Road in Carrollton.
As posted on the school system website, the meeting agenda includes recognition of the winners of the 24 Strong Award, District Reading Bowl, Spelling Bee and Academic Competition, West Georgia Middle School Basketball Championship, region wrestling champions, Student Impact Award and REACH Scholars.
Other topics to be covered at Thursday’s meeting include the Georgia Department of Health Contract, Georgia Parent Mentor Partnership, RESA Membership Agreement, Fiscal Year 2022 field trip and fundraising requests and review of Memorandum of Agreements (MOU) with West Georgia Technical College, Brenau University, Jacksonville State University and Western Governors University.
Following the monthly Superintendent’s Report by Scott Cowart, three business items are slated for discussion, including possible action on the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Instructional Calendars, naming of the Central High School tennis courts, and the Employee Retention Payment.
