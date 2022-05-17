JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – Carrollton golfer Caleb Wall earned an individual state championship on Tuesday, the first Trojan low medalist since 1959.
Wall shot a 69 on Monday to take the lead at 3-under par. On the front nine, Wall had birdies on Hole 1 and Hole 7 and a bogey on the fifth putting him at 1-under.
Wall essentially won the tournament on the back nine of round one, making birdies on holes 10 and 11 to land at 3-under. He was able to maintain this score for the rest of the round, and he ended the day at the top of the leaderboard.
In the second round of play, Wall broke even with a 72 to maintain the lead and ultimately seal the individual win. Once again, he was strongest on the back nine, sinking birdies on 12 and 15 to get back to three under par and finish as the low medalist.
Carrollton’s second highest individual standing in the boys’ tournament was Luke Able. Able shot a 74 on Monday and a 72 on Tuesday. He ended the tournament in eighth place, tied with Creekview’s Josh Ledford at 2-over par.
Overall, Carrollton’s boys’ team ended in sixth place out of twelve teams. After the first round, the Trojans were tied with Habersham Central in sixth place. On day two, Habersham fell all the way to ninth place, and Carrollton maintained their spot.
John’s Creek High School won the boys' tournament as a team. John’s Creek was only 7-over on Monday and 11-over on Tuesday, making it a gross plus-18 compared to Carrollton’s plus-37.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Trojans ended the tournament in fifth place overall while Glynn Academy took the win as a group. Glynn finished with a gross score of plus-52 compared to Carrollton’s plus-110.
Highest on the individual leaderboard after two days was Emma Allen, who finished tied for 17th place at 33-over par. Allen ended the first round with an 89 and shot an 88 in round two.
Just behind Allen was Adeline Laney in 20th place at 35-over par. Laney shot a 92 on Monday, but she then went on to put up the Lady Trojans’ lowest score of the tournament on Tuesday, shooting an 87.
Hannah Barrett from Richmond Hill won the girls’ tournament as an individual. Barrett ended at 6-over par, shooting a 74 in round one and a 76 in round two.
