State champion golfer Caleb Wall will be competing against the best of the best on a national stage this upcoming week, as he travels to North Carolina for NHSGA's High School Golf National Invitational this Monday.
The invitation-only tournament field features more than 330 of the top high school boys golfers from across the country who have won their respective state championships, either as a team or as an individual. Individual and team national champions will be crowned following the three-day 54-hole stroke-play event.
This is the fourth running of this tournament. It was first held in 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort with 300 boys and girls competing representing 43 states.
Since then, the event has grown to a field of over 500 of the top high school golfers from nearly all 50 states over the past three years.
One notable alumnus of the event is Carrollton's own Loralie Cowart, who was the girls' low medalist in 2020. Cowart now plays golf for the University of Georgia.
The boys' tournament will take place Monday, July 11 through Wednesday July 13 at Pinehurst Resort in N.C. More coverage to follow.
