A stellar all-around year has netted UWG junior center fielder Anthony Calabro another postseason award, as the Florida native will now be able to put All-American on his resume after the announcement of the Rawlings/ABCA All-American team on Friday.
Calabro becomes the third All-American under head coach Jeff Smith at the University of West Georgia, joining Dan Oberst and Brody Wortham, who were both named All-American at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
The center fielder was the Wolves leader offensively and defensively, but he was arguably one of the best players in the Gulf South Conference throughout the 2023 season. He led the league in multiple categories on the year, including batting average where he hit a paltry .418. In multiple offensive categories, Calabro was in the top-10 in the Gulf South Conference this season.
His batting average tied Calabro for 23rd nationally and he was among the top-50 players in the nation in multiple categories, including runs (T-37th) and slugging percentage (38th).
The All-American award is the next in a long line of postseason accolades for Calabro, who was First Team All-GSC and First Team All-Region, an award given by multiple organizations, including Rawlings/ABCA and D2CCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.