A stellar all-around year has netted UWG junior center fielder Anthony Calabro another postseason award, as the Florida native will now be able to put All-American on his resume after the announcement of the Rawlings/ABCA All-American team on Friday.

Calabro becomes the third All-American under head coach Jeff Smith at the University of West Georgia, joining Dan Oberst and Brody Wortham, who were both named All-American at the conclusion of the 2021 season.