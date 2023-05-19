After being named All-GSC earlier this month, the University of West Georgia baseball's Anthony Calabro and Sam Ladner added another accolade to their resume as the duo was named to the 2023 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-Region team on Thursday.
Calabro, who was selected to the first-team, produced a career year in the 2023 season, posting team-highs in batting average (.418), hits (76), on-base percentage (.500), and RBIs (57). Along with his stellar offensive stats, the outfielder proved to be a five-tool player as he stole 17 bases, one behind Cade Hohl for the team lead, and only committed three errors in the field, leading to a .975 fielding percentage.
