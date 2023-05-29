Another First Team All-Region nod went to Anthony Calabro on Wednesday, as the University of West Georgia center fielder continued to add to his list of postseason accolades this week. On Wednesday he was named to the 2023 D2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Region team, marking his second All-Region nod this season.
Calabro is now a consensus First Team All-Region performer after producing a career year in the 2023 season. He posted team-highs in batting average (.418), hits (76), on-base percentage (.500), and RBI (57). Along with his stellar offensive stats, the outfielder proved to be a five-tool player as he stole 17 bases, one behind Cade Hohl for the team lead, and only committed three errors in the field, leading to a .975 fielding percentage.
