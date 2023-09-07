Changing colors, fragrant spices and an abundance of apples, pumpkins and pecans all combine to create some irresistible aromas that come with fall baking.
PRALINE LAYER CAKE RECIPE
Ingredients:
CANDIED PECANS
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon table salt
1 large egg white
2 cups pecan halves
CAKE
3 cups (about 12 3/4 oz.) all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon table salt
2 cups granulated sugar
1 cup (8 oz.) unsalted butter, softened
3 large eggs
2 large egg yolks
1 1/4 cups whole milk
1 tablespoon pecan liqueur
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
FILLING
3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
6 tablespoons (3 oz.) unsalted butter
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 1/2 cups (about 6 oz.) powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup finely chopped toasted pecans
BUTTERCREAM
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 cup whole milk
1/2 cup (about 2 1/8 oz.) all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon table salt
1 cup (8 oz.) unsalted butter, softened
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Directions:
1. Prepare the candied pecans: Preheat oven to 300°F. Whisk together 2 tablespoons light brown sugar, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1 egg white in a medium bowl until foamy. Add pecan halves; toss well to coat. Spread pecan halves in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in preheated oven until browned, 25 to 28 minutes, stirring after 15 minutes. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. (Pecans will become crisp when cool.)
2. Prepare the cake: Increase oven temperature to 350°F. Whisk together 3 cups flour, 1 tablespoon baking powder, and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Beat 2 cups granulated sugar and 1 cup butter in a large bowl of a stand mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add eggs and egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with milk, in 5 additions, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed after each addition. Beat in pecan liqueur and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Divide batter evenly between 2 (9-inch) greased and floured round cake pans.
3. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, 28 to 30 minutes. Cool in pans on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove cakes from pans; cool completely on wire rack, about 30 minutes.
4. Prepare the filling: Combine 3/4 cup dark brown sugar, 6 tablespoons butter, and 1/4 cup heavy cream in a small saucepan over medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until butter melts; bring to a boil. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Remove pan from heat; add powdered sugar and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla. Beat at low speed until mixture thickens to spreading consistency, about 1 minute. Stir in chopped toasted pecans.
5. Prepare the buttercream: Whisk together 1 cup light brown sugar, 1 cup milk, 1/2 cup flour, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small saucepan until smooth. Place pan over medium-high, and cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is very thick and bubbly, 4 to 5 minutes. Spoon mixture into a bowl; place bowl in freezer, uncovered, until mixture is cold, about 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes.
6. Beat 1 cup butter with an electric mixer at medium speed, using whisk attachment, until creamy and smooth, about 2 minutes. Add cold brown sugar mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating well after each addition. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla, and beat at high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.
7. Place 1 cake layer on a serving plate; spread Filling evenly over top, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Place remaining cake layer on top, pressing lightly. Spread Buttercream on top and sides of cake. Arrange Candied Pecans over top.
APPLE-CREAM CHEESE BUNDT CAKE RECIPE
Ingredients:
Cream Cheese Filling
(8-oz.) package cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Apple Cake Batter
1 cup finely chopped pecans
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
3/4 cup canola oil
3/4 cup applesauce
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups peeled and finely chopped Gala apples (about 1 1/2 lb.)
Praline Frosting
1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1/4 cup butter
3 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup powdered sugar
Directions:
1. Prepare Filling: Beat first 3 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer until blended and smooth. Add egg, flour, and vanilla; beat just until blended.
2. Prepare Batter: Preheat oven to 350º. Bake pecans in a shallow pan 8 to 10 minutes or until toasted and fragrant, stirring halfway through. Stir together 3 cups flour and next 7 ingredients in a large bowl; stir in eggs and next 3 ingredients, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Stir in apples and pecans.
3. Spoon two-thirds of apple mixture into a greased and floured 14-cup Bundt pan. Spoon Cream Cheese Filling over apple mixture, leaving a 1-inch border around edges of pan. Swirl filling through apple mixture using a paring knife. Spoon remaining apple mixture over Cream Cheese Filling.
4. Bake at 350º for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes; remove from pan to wire rack, and cool completely (about 2 hours).
5. Prepare Frosting: Bring 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup butter, and 3 Tbsp. milk to a boil in a 2-qt. saucepan over medium heat, whisking constantly; boil 1 minute, whisking constantly. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Gradually whisk in powdered sugar until smooth; stir gently 3 to 5 minutes or until mixture begins to cool and thickens slightly. Pour immediately over cooled cake.
CARAMEL APPLE CAKE RECIPE
Ingredients:
Cake
1 1/3 cups firmly packed light brown sugar
3/4 cup butter, softened
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon table salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 cup buttermilk
Shortening
Apples
2 pounds McIntosh apples (about 6 apples, 6 to 7 oz. each)
1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch of table salt
2 tablespoons butter
Directions:
1. Prepare Cake: Preheat oven to 350°. Beat first 2 ingredients at medium speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition; stir in vanilla.
2. Whisk together flour and next 4 ingredients in a medium bowl. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat just until blended after each addition. Spread batter in a greased (with shortening) and floured 9- x 2-inch round cake pan.
3. Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, shielding with aluminum foil after 35 to 40 minutes to prevent excessive browning, if necessary. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and cool completely (about 1 hour).
4. Meanwhile, prepare Apples. Cut apples into 1/2-inch-thick wedges. Toss together apples, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and next 3 ingredients. Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add apple mixture, and sauté 5 to 6 minutes or until crisp-tender and golden. Cool completely (about 30 minutes).
5. Arrange sautéed apples over cooled cake, and drizzle with desired amount of warm Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce; serve with remaining sauce.
HUMMINGBIRD CAKE RECIPE
Ingredients:
Cake Layers
3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for pans
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon table salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 ½ cups vegetable oil
½ teaspoons vanilla extract
(8-oz.) can crushed pineapple in juice, undrained
2 cups chopped bananas (about 4 medium bananas)
1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Vegetable shortening
Cream Cheese Frosting
2 (8-oz.) packages cream cheese, softened
1 cup butter, softened
2 (16-oz.) packages powdered sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup pecan halves, toasted
Directions:
1. Prepare the Cake Layers: Preheat oven to 350°F. Whisk together flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon in a large bowl; add eggs and oil, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Stir in vanilla, pineapple, bananas, and toasted pecans.
2. Divide batter evenly among 3 well-greased (with shortening) and floured 9-inch round cake pans.
3. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely, about 1 hour.
4. Prepare the Cream Cheese Frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer on medium-low speed until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating at low speed until blended after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Increase speed to medium-high, and beat until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes.
5. Assemble Cake: Place first cake layer on a serving platter; spread top with 1 cup of the frosting. Top with second layer, and spread with 1 cup frosting. Top with third layer, and spread remaining frosting over top and sides of cake. Arrange pecan halves on top of cake in a circular pattern.
