A group of leaders at CAES and UGA-Griffin prepare to cut the ribbon at the Irrigation Demonstration Site at UGA-Griffin. CAES Dean Nick Place holds the oversized pair of red scissors.

On Aug. 5, the new Irrigation Demonstration site on the University of Georgia Griffin campus opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially launch the site, which will be used for training, research and education on the latest irrigation technologies for industry professionals, homeowners and researchers.

