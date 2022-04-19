One in 10 children in the U.S. will be sexually abused before the age of 18.
That statistic is according to The Carroll County Child Advocacy Center (CAC), who partners with Darkness to Light facilitators to provide free training that helps to prevent child sexual abuse.
The Carroll County CAC exists to serve the needs of sexually, physically, and emotionally abused children in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties through prevention, intervention and collaboration.
Through prevention, the CAC offers the Stewards of Children: Darkness to Light training throughout all three counties they serve. This training teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.
“Adult education is the key to preventing child sexual abuse. With education and training, most abuse can be prevented or interrupted,” Prevention Coordinator Allison Robinson said.
In this curriculum, adults learn the five steps to prevention. Adults learn how to learn the facts of child sexual abuse, minimize the opportunity, talk about it, recognize the signs and how to react responsibly, if one were to recognize any sign of child sexual abuse.
In these three counties, there are several Darkness to Light facilitators willing to conduct training for free. The training takes two hours to complete and is certified for continuing education for social workers, licensed professional counselors, law enforcement, early child care providers, nurses and attorneys.
“If any business, organization, daycare, school system would like to schedule a training, please contact the center. We can facilitate for any group, small or large. The training is extremely eye opening. Most adults walk away with more awareness and education, because they now have the tools to recognize the signs and how to react responsibly. In the training, the number one fact that most adults find alarming is that 90% of children that are sexually abused, know their abuser. Also, the CAC would like everyone to keep in mind that experts say that only 25% of child sexual abuse is actually reported,” Robinson said.
Within the past two years at the CAC, more than 98% of children knew their abuser, according to Robinson. In 2020, the CAC conducted 306 forensic interviews, 305 of those children knew their abuser. This is, 99.7% for these 3 Counties.
Besides offering the training to different groups within the community, the CAC offers this training on the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center located at 110 Corporate Drive in Carrollton.
“The CAC asks that you call ahead to reserve a seat in our conference room,” Robinson said.
For more information about the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center individuals can call 770-832-8733 or email prevention@cc-cac.org.
