CAC holding reception for 'Waterworks' exhibit July 8

The Cultural Arts Center (CAC) is holding the opening reception for the “Waterworks” exhibit on Thursday, July 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with free food, friends, art and activities all revolving around water.
The exhibit takes you on a journey through the water of our world, from beaches to lakes, rivers, streams, and especially the skies.
For the opening reception on the night of July 8, attendees are welcomed by the CAC’s host, Douglasville-Douglas County Water & Sewer Authority (WSA), to come out and celebrate the arts and community. Enjoy a backyard BBQ catered by Zen Catering, serving sliders, hot dogs, potato salad, fruit, veggies, and banana pudding.
There will be lawn activities and water fun for the kids. WSA provides water and wastewater treatment and stormwater management, with a goal to protect, maintain, and enhance the environment, public health, safety, and welfare of the general public.
Four great artists—Patricia Hahn, Arnold German, Margalena Lepore, and Arlaine Morrison—are on display through July. Arlaine Morrison, originally from Scotland, is an award-winning watercolorist and signature member of the Georgia Watercolor Society, among others.
“Nothing,” she says, “could be more exciting than applying paint to a clean white surface and with a few strokes of the brush watching the ‘mingling magic’ happen.” Patricia Hahn is an exhibitor in England and throughout Georgia, with paintings in both private and corporate collections in the US and the UK. She is a member of the Excellence of the Atlanta Artists Center, among others. Margalena Lepore says she loves to capture skies in her artwork because perspective relies on what you choose to focus, and for her it’s about looking up. Lepore was originally trained in watercolor, but has developed a fascination with oils for its malleability. Arnold German studied at the Ringling School of Art & Design. When the CAC first reached out to him about the show “Waterworks,” he shared that he’d been envisioning an exhibit where he could express the journey of water from the top of the mountains along the earth into streams and out into the oceans, nourishing the ground in our lives.
Come take a tour of this incredible exhibit that pays tribute to the precious and necessary resource in our lives, one that cycles through various stages, and travels throughout our world; it’s the element we chase for adventure, visit for peace, drink to rejuvenate, and it makes the world around us grow and nurtures the animals; it fills the earth, our bodies and our spirits — water. Learn more at Artsdouglas.org, and follow us on social media for fun pop-up posts about the artists, stories, trivia, and the artwork.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
