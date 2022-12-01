C.W. Story Jr., 82, of Dallas, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
C.W. Story Jr., 82, of Dallas, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta.
Interment will follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Born in Roopville, Mr. Story lived in Marietta for most of his life before moving to Dallas. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served two years. He worked as a computer programmer, retiring from Coats & Clark Textiles. He attended Sanctuary Church, and loved spending time with his wife and his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife in January of 2022, Glennis Story. Survivors include two children, Greg (Janet) Story of Dallas, and Valerie (Jay) NeeSmith of Marietta; sister, Lela Mae Bush of Villa Rica; five grandchildren, Ashley (Jacob) Santinelli of Cumming, Michael Brown of Dallas, Jessica (Bryce) Steele of Franklin, Va., Jacob NeeSmith of Marietta, and Kayla NeeSmith of Marietta; four great-grandchildren, Addison Crouch and Cooper Crouch, both of Cumming, Adalynn Nantz of Franklin, Va., and Caetana Wiley Steele of Franklin, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in C.W. Story's memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.LLS.org.
Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.