Noah Hicks has only been in Nashville a short time since leaving his Carroll County roots, but he is already making a name for himself as a songwriter and a performer.
Hicks began humbly, like most do, as he said in an interview with the Times-Georgian, as “a small-town boy, born and raised in Carrollton, Georgia.”
Hicks said he was always around a guitar from a young age playing and singing in front of his cousins and uncles.
Like many aspiring, small-town musicians, Hicks got started singing and playing in church.
Starting around the age of 16, Hicks and another local product Reid Morris began playing and traveling together.
“Reid already had things going on,” Hicks said. “So I was playing back-up guitar and back-up vocals.”
Hicks said in the beginning that role was a bit of a struggle for him.
“I can sing harmonies now, but I couldn’t do either [back-up vocals or back-up guitar] at the time, which is funny,” Hicks said. “He was just letting me hang out with him basically. I didn’t know how to play a solo on a guitar. I was just playing with him at this point. I just thing being homies was the end result of that. We are still best friends today. We still talk every day.”
It was Morris’ example of how to be an artist that resonated with Hicks.
“I learned about stage presence,” Hicks said. “Getting confident in myself, and really learning what songs hit. Reid had kind of a really good mind for what would play.”
“That little bit of help brought me into the world,” Hicks said.
Hicks got the opportunity to go off on his own around 2017 and 2018 after graduating from Central High School.
He recorded his first song, “Raised on the Radio” in 2018 and began doing shows beginning at The Amp in Carrollton.
“That was a really cool turnout, and a really cool thing to see everybody support me kind of off the jump of releasing a song,” Hicks said. “The hometown support is incredible. I’m blessed to even say that.”
While he quips that he always thought he would grow up to be a chicken farmer, Hicks indeed has a publishing deal with Red Creative and works as a professional songwriter.
Hicks was Billboard Magazine’s Rookie of the Month in April and has a new project titled, “Tripping Over My Boots” with a half dozen tracks that is set to release on Friday.
Hicks co-wrote the lead single, “Breaking Up and Getting Drunk” with Hunter Phelps, Will Bundy and Jeremy Stover
With Nashville success firmly set in his sights, Hicks said he feels blessed to call Carrollton home.
“It’s all-around a blessing to be from Carrollton and have the support of every single person,” Hicks said.
