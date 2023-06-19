Former Bowdon Red Devil and current defensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL, C.J. Brewer, returned home to Red Devil country last weekend to host his inaugural youth football camp.
The camp was for upcoming football stars from ages 6-12, and according to Bowdon High School’s Football page, approximately 200 participants attended the event in its first year.
“It was very exciting and a blessing,” Brewer said. “The kids and everyone had a wonderful time, and most importantly, the kids learned a lot about the game of football by some college and professional athletes.”
Along with camp instructors and coaches, Brewer also gathered a number of notable special guest athletes in attendance for the event, meeting and talking to camp participants as well as signing autographed posters featuring photos from their playing careers.
Among these guests were Darnell Holland, Jordan Donald, Aaron Bradley, Jaylen Baker, Fitz Watley, Ben Fortson, Gage Stephens, Aaron Beasley, Sam Thompson, Isaiah Likely, Tarron Jackson, Rolan Wooden, Robert McNeal, and Zaylin Wood.
Many of these names are former football players from Bowdon High School or other schools in the West Georgia area, as well as Brewer’s teammates from his college days at Coastal Carolina, with the majority of these guests being current or former players at the college or professional level.
Brewer made sure to credit his alma mater for the help for the event, and he says there is more to come for the second-annual iteration of the camp next year.
“Can’t thank Bowdon High School and my family enough for the endless help at the camp,” Brewer said. “Next year will be even better.”
