C.A. (Bud) Cook

Clarence Amos “Bud” Cook, 94, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
He was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Oct. 27, 1928, son of the late A.B. “Alburn” Cook and Elizabeth Ruby Burks Cook.
Mr. Cook retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked in the stock department. After retiring from Ford, he worked as a bus driver for 10 years for Carroll County Board of Education.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Tommie Jo Yearta Cook; sons and daughter-in-law, Steve and Patricia Cook, Mike Cook, both of Carrollton; grandchildren, Tracy Cook, Jason Cook, Chris Cook, Jay Cook, Kyle Cook; great-grandchildren, Tyler Cook, Conner Cook, Olivia Cook, Sophia Cook, Rynlee Cook, Judson Cook; brother, Minister J.C. Cook.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Cook, Ellis, Cook, Aubrey Cook; and sister, Evelyn Smith.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for their care.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Almon Funeral Home with Minister J.C. Cook, Minister Tim Cook and the Rev. Chris Cook officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tracy Cook, Jason Cook, Chris Cook, Jay Cook, Kyle Cook and Ken Yearta. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Cook, Conner Cook, Olivia Cook, Sophie Cook, Rynlee Cook and Judson Cook. Interment will be in Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery, 962 Ephesus Church Road, Whitesburg, GA 30185.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
