Ashley Dingler was a born storyteller. As a child, she would grab her microphone – also known as a hairbrush – and ask her grandmother to film her on location “covering a story,” whether they were traveling on vacation or painting a room.

As the 2021 University of West Georgia graduate and current media specialist at Southwire got older and her passion for writing and public speaking grew, majoring in mass communications with a journalism concentration at the UWG was a natural fit.

