Bylinda Marie Perez-Davis, age 65, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones after losing her battle with gastrointestinal cancer.
She was born October 3, 1956, in St Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Mr. Leonard Marcella Sayles and the late Dorothy Mae Jones.
Bylinda is survived by her husband, Francisco T. Perez-Davis and her daughters; Francesca Skopljak of Villa Rica, Alicia Kovacevic of Douglasville; son, Blade T. Perez- Davis of Douglasville, and son-in-law, Adnan Skopljak of Villa Rica; four grandchildren; Marko and Irena Kovacevic, Zlatan, and Milan Skopljak.
Bylinda was a proud combat war veteran with 20 years of service in the United States Army. She proudly served her country during Desert Storm and the Kuwait invasion. After retiring from the military, she continued her public service by serving for the United States’ Federal Air Marshal Service in Atlanta, Georgia.
According to Mrs. Perez-Davis’ wishes she was cremated.
