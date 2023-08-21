A new coffee shop has recently opened in Carrollton by the name of Buzzards with the mission to give a west coast feel while also giving a therapeutic space for important conversations over a coffee.
Buzzard’s Owner Jason Martin talked about his growth into the coffee business having grown up in Nashville before meeting his wife, a Carrollton native. The couple have just recently moved to Carrollton from Boulder, Colorado and wanted to bring some of their west coast experience with them.
Having visited coffee shops all over, Martin believes that he has found what it takes to make a coffee shop a success through being enjoyable, inspiring, and community centered. He also recognized the need for a focus on attention to detail to include the coffee, equipment and level of staff training that was required and that is when he decided to pursue opening up Buzzards.
Martin also talked about the importance of a coffee shop to him and his family whether it be to process something, celebrate, or just discuss something moving forward. Martin wants people to be able share that feeling when they come to Buzzards and share relationships over a cup of coffee and strengthen the community while enjoying a high quality cup of espresso drinks. Martin continued, “Coffee’s honestly been pretty therapeutic for us.”
As for the shop itself, there is no online ordering or drive thru to get people to enjoy the experience and take in the decoration. The shop has a west coast vibe which Martin addressed saying, “The decor is very fun. It’s lighthearted but also high quality finishes and a lot of custom work. The booth seating is custom. The table in the back is custom. The lighting is from all over. The bar was a custom build as well.”
Continuing to talk about the environment and the experience it brings, Martin added, “The playlist is anywhere from gospel, Maverick City Music, all the way to Kings of Leon to you know, you’ll hear a little bit of Drake in there. We really just wanted to express some of our favorite things.
As for the menu experience, Martin said, “We’ve created a menu through really just consulting with some of our favorite shops around the country. Couple in Colorado, a couple in Nashville, and we created what we love from everywhere we’ve been.”
As for the name, Buzzards Coffee, Martin had two reasons. The first reason was the west coast vibe which martin said, “It’s very bohemian, west-coast and so we were thinking, ‘Ok if I were to go on the baja 1000 moto race, it’s kind of in the desert environment.’ Lots of Buzzards in the desert. Buzzard just feels like a west coast, California, Baja, Mexico, type of feel.”
The second reason for the name Buzzards was a recall of his childhood which he grew up as the youngest of four children. “My brother and I anytime we were getting into any trouble, a.k.a having fun for us, my grandmother who we spent a lot of time with growing up would always come out and she would say, ‘get out of here you little Buzzards.’ ”
Buzzards Coffee opened on June 2 and is located on Bradley Street next to the Keep Carroll Beautiful office.
