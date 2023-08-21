A new coffee shop has recently opened in Carrollton by the name of Buzzards with the mission to give a west coast feel while also giving a therapeutic space for important conversations over a coffee.

Buzzard’s Owner Jason Martin talked about his growth into the coffee business having grown up in Nashville before meeting his wife, a Carrollton native. The couple have just recently moved to Carrollton from Boulder, Colorado and wanted to bring some of their west coast experience with them.