Although calendars indicate that the autumn season does not officially start for another two weeks on Sept. 23, two traditional events held during the fall each year in Carroll County have their 2023 premieres scheduled this weekend, and a third September favorite is planned for Saturday, Sept. 16.
Villa Rica, aka "The City of Gold," will kick things off Friday with its two-day "45th Annual Gold Rush Festival." The highly popular Journey Tribute Band, "Departure," which attracts large crowds during appearances at several area venues each year, will perform in a free concert at The MILL Amphitheater located at 105 Temple Ave, in Villa Rica from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
The Gold Rush Festival Parade is scheduled to roll down Peachtree Street in Villa Rica at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Food vendors and live entertainment will also be featured in the downtown area.
Also Saturday, the 3rd Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival will be held at the Carroll County Ag Center located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton, just off the bypass. Many arts and crafts vendors, raffles of vendor products, food trucks, and horticulture speakers will be featured.
Additionally at the festival will be kids crafts and story-telling, animals from the 4-H Club, and face painting.
The West Georgia Regional Library Book Mobile will also be on site.
Admission and parking are free at the event that is being sponsored by Carroll EMC, Carroll County Master Gardeners Association and the University of Georgia Extension Service.
And coming up next weekend will be 37th Annual Roopville Homecoming Festival that will feature live music, arts and crafts, food vendors and other activities. For additional information, call 770-836-8546 or email BCFF900@gmail.com
