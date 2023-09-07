Parade main photo

Villa Rica will kick things off Friday with its two-day "45th Annual Gold Rush Festival." The highly popular Journey Tribute Band, "Departure," which attracts large crowds during appearances at several area venues each year, will perform in a free concert at The MILL Amphitheater

 Photos courtesy of

Michael Valentine Photography

Although calendars indicate that the autumn season does not officially start for another two weeks on Sept. 23, two traditional events held during the fall each year in Carroll County have their 2023 premieres scheduled this weekend, and a third September favorite is planned for Saturday, Sept. 16.

Villa Rica, aka "The City of Gold," will kick things off Friday with its two-day "45th Annual Gold Rush Festival." The highly popular Journey Tribute Band, "Departure," which attracts large crowds during appearances at several area venues each year, will perform in a free concert at The MILL Amphitheater located at 105 Temple Ave, in Villa Rica from 7:30 to 10 p.m.