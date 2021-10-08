With partly sunny skies and mild temperatures forecast for the local area this weekend, art-lovers and runners will have great opportunities available to them in Carrollton.
Saturday and Sunday, the 18th Annual Arts Festival of Carrollton, formerly known as MeccaFest, will he held at the Carrollton Center for the Arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Also, on Saturday, the 6th Annual Bob Reeves Memorial 5K Race will be held at Hobbs Farm Trail Head located at 1147 Rome Street in Carrollton.
These two popular event that attract both exhibitors, runners and visitors from throughout Georgia and neighboring states were cancelled last year because of the COVID pandemic. Now, as more people are becoming vaccinated and cognizant of safety protocols many events are returning following a year's absence.
"We're so happy to welcome he Arts Festival back for the eighteenth year," said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman, "We have a huge line of visual, performing and demonstration artists and educational hands-on activities scheduled for this year's festival."
More than 50 visual arts, live entertainment acts, food trucks, youth exhibits and roving artists like Mark Abbati of "Joy Unspeakable Living Culture," a favorite of festival attendees for the last several years, will highlight this year's festival.
The $2,000 "Tom and Jan Nielsen Best in Show Award" will be among the $5,800 in cash prizes that will be awarded by judges.
There will also be hands-on activities available for children. Well-known local artist Alan Kuykendall created the "Birdhouse Tree" a few years ago, and children will allowed to decorate 90 birdhouses that will be hung on the tree, as well as bird-feeders.
Not only will local artists be exhibiting and selling their works of art, but painters, sculptors, jewelry-makers, and other craftsmen from other states, including several from Florida, Michigan and Alaska, will be present.
As for the 6th Annual Bob Reeves Memorial 5K Race sponsored for the last several years by the Carrollton Kiwanis Club, it kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Race day registration and packet pick-up begins at 7 a.m.
Reeves, a member of the Kiwanis Club for 46 years, served the community in many capacities. In addition to being a long-time physical education professor at the University of West Georgia and an avid runner, he was an active volunteer in many community organizations and activities, ballroom dancing instructor, and Sunday School teacher.
