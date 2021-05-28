With clear, warm days in the forecast for Memorial Day Weekend, the pools and lakes will be busy, despite the ongoing pandemic and high gas prices.
Sgt. Eric Brown and Game Warden Ryan Shorter of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will also be busy as they patrol Lake Carroll and other waterways, not only in Carroll County, but, if called upon, in several nearby counties.
"We are responsible for boating safety, including making sure that boats 16-feet or longer have the required equipment on board, like fire extinguishers and Type IV Personal Flotation Devices," Brown explained.
"One of the key things we look for are making sure that every child 12 years old and younger is wearing a life vest. That is required, and it is enforced."
The fine charged to a parent or guardian for not having a child that age on a boat without a vest can be as much as $1,000 and is decided by a judge in local court.
Both Brown and Shorter were called to the scene of a drowning in March at nearby Lake Seaton when a father jumped in the water to rescue his son who had fallen out of a boat. The son survived, but the father did not.
"We hope we don't have a call like that this weekend – or anytime," Shorter said.
Like DUI's on the road, warnings are not given for boating violations.
"It's the same rules as for DUIs even though there are no traffic lanes on the water," Brown noted.
In addition to boating safety regulations, officers with the Department of Natural Resources also look for such offenses as night fishing and environmental issues like illegal dumping.
So when launching a boat at the Lake Carroll ramp this weekend or cruising the water, be forewarned. Make sure your boat is equipped with the required safety equipment, life vests are worn by all kids under the age of 12, and enjoy the water responsibly.
Officers Brown and Shorter would appreciate having a quiet Memorial Day Weekend.
