Dreamscapes Outdoor Living and Play will host the July 28 Business After Hours from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Located at 2577 Highway 166 W in Carrollton, Dreamscapes has been specializing in outdoor designs and products since 2009. The Dreamscapes team creates spectacular "yardscapes" by creating a unique design plan contoured to the clients' needs, budget, and style. From patios to fire pits, playgrounds, and a large variety of outdoor furniture, Dreamscapes provides everything needed for a one-of-a-kind outdoor oasis. 

Trending Videos