Dreamscapes Outdoor Living and Play will host the July 28 Business After Hours from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Located at 2577 Highway 166 W in Carrollton, Dreamscapes has been specializing in outdoor designs and products since 2009. The Dreamscapes team creates spectacular "yardscapes" by creating a unique design plan contoured to the clients' needs, budget, and style. From patios to fire pits, playgrounds, and a large variety of outdoor furniture, Dreamscapes provides everything needed for a one-of-a-kind outdoor oasis.
There is no charge for this event; however, you are encouraged to register at www. Carroll-ga.org. For more information, contact the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce by phone at 770-832-2446 or by email at events@carroll-ga.org.
Business After Hours, a program from the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, is Carroll County's premier networking event for business professionals. The event is held at a different Chamber member business each month and provides the perfect opportunity for members to mingle and build relationships in an informal, relaxed business setting.
