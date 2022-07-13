The transportation crunch has hit the Haralson County School District.
The district has been allotted to buy six buses through 2025, but the company has informed the district that there will be an inflationary cost added to each quote. Each quote will exceed the allotted amount for each bus.
According to a quote from Yancey Bus Sales and Service, the amount for each special needs bus increased from $102,754.00 to $141,894.00 per 54-passenger bus.
The good news is that the district has money to cover the increase.
“We have money in SPLOST for bus purchases,” said John Daniel, Haralson County’s Director of Transportation and Chief of Police, a point confirmed by Angie Campbell, Chief Financial Officer
“It is in the SPLOST referendum that we can purchase buses with ESPLOST dollars,” she said.
Superintendent did tell the board of education on Tuesday night that the costs have been covered by SPLOST funds, but wanted the board to be informed of the additional cost which he said wasn’t covered in last month’s meeting.
Daniel also informed the body that all five of the district’s police officers will take part in the School Resource Officer Course in Atlanta which he said was a nearly 40-hour course.
A couple of the points given during the reports portion of the meeting included Cole delivering the news that because of the success of the summer school session, graduation rate might exceed 99 percent, which he told the board has never been done.
Also, Keshia Williams informed the board that the district has distributed more than 7,000 meals to children this summer.
All board policies on the agenda were unanimously adopted.
In the final order of business, Superintendent Dr. Jerry Bell told the body that when he took over his position, one of his goals was that the district win a state award for financial reporting.
The award is given after meeting quality expectations for three consecutive years. Campbell has been honored with the Award of Distinction for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the state Department of Audits.
"I am tremendously happy to say that Miss Campbell and her department were awarded with that award this year," Bell said. "She's done a fantastic job since she has been up here...we just want to congratulate her, her department, and let y'all see her award."
It is the first time the district has won the award from the state.
