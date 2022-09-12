Following a lighting outage inside the Tattnall Square’s Trojan Stadium, Bowdon and Tattnall were considering playing on one half of the field last Friday in the Red Devils’ 48-35 win.
“As soon as the first quarter ended, a set of lights went out,” said Bowdon head coach Rich Fendley. “One half of the field was pretty dark, and you couldn’t see on it.”
According to Fendley, after the lights went out, they had essentially decided to play the game on one half of the field, and they had begun trying to find out what the rules would be for a half-field football game.
Fortunately for both teams, Tattnall was able to get the lights back on after what Fendley says was roughly a 30-or-40-minute break in game action.
But that was not the only piece of adversity Bowdon faced on the way to a road win against Tattnall Square.
“The whole night was a little off. We had a bus break down, so half of our players were a little bit later getting to the stadium than normal.”
Still, once things were settled in, Fendley had praise for the environment Tattnall provided.
“It was a great environment down there. You know, Tattnall Square is a tradition-rich program. They’ve won 11 state championships in the history of their program. There was a pretty good crowd for both sides, a big-time environment in the game.”
The first two quarters of the game were as close as it gets. After the first, it was 14-14, and going into halftime, it was 28-28.
“Both offenses were looking really good - had good players on both sides,” Fendley said. “They had a receiver (Brayden Smith) that it just felt like he could catch any ball thrown anywhere.”
And Fendley had an important message for his team.
“I told them that it’s zero-zero. The team that comes out and scores the most points in this half, or plays the best defense in this half, will win the game.”
And the Red Devils did both, holding Tattnall to just seven points in the second half and scoring 20 points of their own to seal the win.
When asked what stood out to him in Friday’s win, Fendley immediately pointed out the Red Devils’ star player.
“Robert McNeal. He’s kind of the spark plug for us. He had a great game offensively. I think he had over 330 yards of offense himself, and he had a pick-six on defense that kind of sparked us before halftime.”
Of course, McNeal's night likely would not have been possible without a big game by the guys up front.
"I thought that our offensive and defensive lines really played well in that game," he said.
Fendley, McNeal and the Red Devils will have a bye this Friday, but they will take on the Carroll-County-rival Temple Tigers on Sept. 23, a team that also features a fast, talented quarterback in the likes of Cam Vaughn.
Next week’s kickoff from Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
