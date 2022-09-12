Rich Fendley

After a set of lights went out at Trojan Stadium, Bowdon and Tattnall Square were considering playing on half of the field on Friday. Thankfully, the lights were fixed and Bowdon was able to come away with a 48-35 win.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Following a lighting outage inside the Tattnall Square’s Trojan Stadium, Bowdon and Tattnall were considering playing on one half of the field last Friday in the Red Devils’ 48-35 win.

“As soon as the first quarter ended, a set of lights went out,” said Bowdon head coach Rich Fendley. “One half of the field was pretty dark, and you couldn’t see on it.”

