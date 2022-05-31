A national search has yielded a championship-level head coach for the UWG softball program, as Jason Carmichael, Director of Athletics at the University of West Georgia, announced Tuesday the hiring of Kristy Burton as the seventh head coach in the history of Wolves softball.
“It’s our department’s great pleasure to welcome Coach Kristy Burton to the University of West Georgia,” said Carmichael. We are very pleased to be able to bring someone of such talent to our department, campus, and community. We talk openly and often within UWG Athletics about the need to provide high-level outcomes for our student-athletes on and off the field of competition. We are confident that Coach Burton can help us provide those multi-faceted championship experiences.”
Burton comes to Carrollton after spending nearly a decade coaching at every level of collegiate softball across the southeast, culminating in a run to the NAIA College World Series as the head coach at Webber International University in 2022.
“Thank you to UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly, Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael, and Deputy Athletic Director Trent Ross for the opportunity to be the next head softball coach at the University of West Georgia,” said Burton. “The family-style environment at UWG provides a great foundation for the style of program we run. I have been blessed with an amazing journey in my coaching career to this point and look forward to bringing the Wolves back to the top of the Gulf South Conference. We will strive to be a championship softball team on and off the field, competing at the highest level not only in the conference but nationally.”
In four seasons as the head coach at Webber International, Burton compiled a record of 117-73, winning more than 61% of her games while coaching in the Sun Conference, one of the most competitive leagues in NAIA softball. Hired at WIU in 2018, the Warriors had experienced a season above .500 just once in the five years prior to her arrival.
Burton’s Warriors qualified for the Sun Conference tournament in three of her four years at the helm of the program, winning the regular season title in 2021 and the conference tournament championship in 2022. WIU won the opening round bracket in the 2022 NAIA National Tournament, advancing to the NAIA Softball World Series.
In 2021 and 2022, Burton coached two Sun Conference Pitchers of the Year, a Player of the Year, eight First Team All-Conference performers, and was named Sun Conference Coach of the Year in 2021. Her players took care of business in the classroom as well, as in 2020 and 2021, the Warriors were recognized as NAIA Scholar Teams.
Burton comes to the University of West Georgia with nine years of coaching experience as a head coach and as an assistant coach at Division I, Division II, NAIA, and NJCAA institutions.
Burton spent four seasons as the head coach at Webber International University (2018-2022); two seasons as an assistant coach at Division I Southeastern Louisiana University (2016-2018); One season as the head coach at Division II Elizabeth City State University (2016); two years as an assistant coach at Marion Military (NJCAA — 2015-2016); one season at Alabama Southern Community College (NJCAA — 2015); three seasons at Division I University of South Alabama (2011-2014).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.