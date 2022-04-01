BURNS

Jonathan "Jackson" Burns

The Abraham Baldwin Chapter, NSDAR is extremely proud of our Good Citizen Essay winner, Jonathan “Jackson” Burns II. On March 19, Burns was recognized at the Georgia State Society Daughters of the American Revolution State Conference Education Luncheon for his work on the DAR’s Good Citizen Essay.  He was named first place Abraham Baldwin Chapter winner; as well as Northwest District Winner, Georgia State Winner, and Southeast Region Essay Winner for this essay. He will now complete at the national level.  Burns plans to attend University of Georgia in the fall. 

