Paula Burke, Carroll County’s ag agent, has received national recognition for her work with farmers and residents.
Burke is the county’s UGA Extension Coordinator and Agricultural and Natural Resources Agent and received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents.
The National Association of County Agricultural Agents chose its 2020 Distinguished Service Award Winners for the Southern region this week. The NACAA is an organization of professional extension educators.
The Distinguished Service Award Program is awarded to members with more than 10 years of service and seeks to encourage and recognize excellence in the field of professional Extension.
Burke has been the Carroll County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent for eight years. Before working with UGA Extension, she served with Cornell Cooperative Extension, Saratoga County, New York, for 18 years.
The UGA Extension in Carroll County is a partnership of the University of Georgia, the U. S. Department of Agriculture and Carroll County. As part of this partnership, the extension provides educational programs, information, and assistance to citizens.
Carroll County is a leading agricultural county in the state and is diverse with beef cattle, poultry, small ruminants, horses, forages, and winegrapes.
Burke’s educational programs focus on increasing agricultural profitability, local sustainable farm and food initiatives, showcasing agriculture as a career to students, and managing a Master Gardener program with 70 volunteers.
This year’s annual meeting, where the award is presented, was held virtually and a YouTube video of the announcement can be found on the YouTube page for the NACCA.
