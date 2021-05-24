Burke elected to serve new position

Paula Burke, Carroll County’s extension agent, will represent the state at the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA).
Burke was elected as the new Southern Region Vice Director for the association and will start her four-year term in July.
Currently, she serves as the University of Georgia (UGA) Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent/Coordinator. Originally from upstate New York, Burke has spent her most recent years in Carroll County.
“I have been in Georgia for about 10 years now,” said Burke. “I have been a Cooperative Extension Agent for 28 years, with nine of those years being served in Carroll County. Also, I have spent 19 years working for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Saratoga County, New York.
“So to have my peers support me and elect me to this new position means a lot to me. I am just so thankful, and proud to be awarded this honor.”
The Southern Vice Director represents 13 southern states on the NACAA board. They are responsible for communicating with the states about the activities and concerns of NACAA, encouraging members to participate in professional improvement activities and recognition/award programs, as well as attending state and national association meetings.
“I’m not looking to gain anything,” said Burke. “I am more so here to help. It is in my nature. I have been thinking about being the vice director for a while now, and I guess my participation in prior events and meetings has made my colleagues confident in electing me.
“Now, I have the opportunity to be the people’s voice. I also get to make sure the future extension agents have the same opportunities we had presented to us. More importantly, I get to help make sure things continue in a positive way.”
In her professional world, Burke has been known for her knowledge and experience in assisting local farmers. She has earned a couple of different degrees while learning about horses and other farm animals. She received her associate’s degree in equine studies and her bachelor’s in animal science at the State University of New York at Cobleskill. She also received her master’s in administration and leadership from the State of New York at Plattsburgh.
“I have always been interested in working with people, especially farmers,” she said. “I feel like I have a good foundation to help me build on in this new position.
“As an agricultural agent, I have been involved for many years now. For the most part, I make sure everything is planned and well-organized. I attend different events already, so I don’t think a few more meetings will make a huge difference.”
Burke mentioned that though she will serve as the vice director, she will also be continuing her work as an agent as her new job title will allow her to continue her usual duties.
“Everyone has been wondering the same thing,” said Burke. “Although I took on a new role, I will still be in the Agricultural Center, doing my usual job as an agent, just with more responsibilities on my plate.”
