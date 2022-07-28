Burdett Lee Wantland, 88, of Carrollton passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

He was born on October 30, 1933, in Decatur, Illinois, son of the late Douglas Burdett Wantland and Myrtle Irene Litterest Wantland.

Service information

Jul 30
Memorial Service
Saturday, July 30, 2022
11:00AM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
