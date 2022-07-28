Burdett Lee Wantland, 88, of Carrollton passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
He was born on October 30, 1933, in Decatur, Illinois, son of the late Douglas Burdett Wantland and Myrtle Irene Litterest Wantland.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Burdett Lee Wantland, 88, of Carrollton passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
He was born on October 30, 1933, in Decatur, Illinois, son of the late Douglas Burdett Wantland and Myrtle Irene Litterest Wantland.
Burdett attended AB Lincoln Christian College, 1956; received Master of Divinity from Christian Theological Seminary, 1960; MA from Butler University (Semitics) 1961, MA in Philosophy 1968 at the University of Missouri. Doctoral work completed in Philosophy(ABD) in 1970.
At West Georgia College, he taught courses in Philosophy and religion from 1968 – 2002, and was an ordained minister in the Disciples of Christ Church from 1954 – 2011, serving Disciple Churches in Illinois, Missouri, and Georgia.
Burdett and friends traveled to watch Spring Baseball Training in Florida every year, traveling the “blue” highways. Basketball and swimming were favorite pastimes, and he enjoyed playing pool with special friends at the Senior Center weekly.
Burdett enjoyed participating in meetings of the Jesus Seminar in Santa Rosa, California, and discussions at the Roadhouse in Birmingham, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Ann (Clarke) Wantland; three daughters, Janell Adams (Lonnie), Janet Wantland, and Jill Long (Don); grandson, Joshua Peden (Jeannie) of Gulf Breeze, Florida; great grandson, Davis Scott Peden; sister, Alice Ann Wilson of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11 AM at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Stephens and Rev. Larry Patton officiating. The family will have a time of visitation following the memorial service.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Burdett and Shirley Wantland Philosophy Scholarship, 1601 Maple Street, Carrollton, GA 30118.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.