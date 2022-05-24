During the city of Temple’s monthly committee meeting Monday evening, Public Works Director Hal Burch gave a May update regarding the Temple Public Works Department.
There have been 290 work orders completed to the date of May 18, 2022 by public works. All water meters in the city of Temple were read by the 16th of the month with no discernable errors.
There were two scheduled projects to be completed this month which were the two scheduled fire hydrant replacements and the storm drain at city hall.
There were six internal and two external water leaks and no sewer repairs.
Burch noted that the bypass valve project at Bradley Lift Station is underway. Supply chain issues have prevented getting final parts for completion. The bypass pump prices vary between $50,000 and $80,000, according to Burch.
The pressure valves have been installed at the Windy Mill Lift Station and the measurements have indicated the pumps are undersized for the volume, per Burch.
“We are currently looking into options to upgrade as we speak,” Burch said.
The house on the 7 Matthews Street property has been torn down and the construction and demolition materials have been hauled off.
“My plan moving forward for the property is to do some site work leveling and preparing the site slowly for a building in 2023. I would like to look into putting up a fence to secure our facility and property as we have already had some stuff taken from the new property as well as illegal dumping,” Burch said.
There are a few upcoming projects for the public works department. An upgrade of the Villa Rosa Lift Station will have an estimated cost of a million dollars, not including the upgrade of the force main to the wastewater treatment plant.
The replacement of Windy Mill undersized lift station pumps is a “possible” $30,000 upgrade, per Burch.
To complete the Bradley Lift Station project will be an estimated $75,000 including the parts and labor for the bypass valve and the emergency pump for this station and the others.
All of these items were a part of a discussion with the council and if anything requires a vote it will be done in the June 6 council meeting at 6:30 p.m.
