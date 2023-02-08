Kristen Buoy, Vice President of Academic Affairs, has been selected to represent West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) in a 25-member Senior Leadership Academy recently launched by the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).

The new professional development program is designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants met at TCSG’s system office for a two-day session led by Dr. Alvetta Thomas.

