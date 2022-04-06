The city of Bowdon held their monthly work session late Tuesday evening to discuss the senior center, municipal complex and other city business.
Mayor Jim Chaffin called the meeting to order with all council members present.
Before City Manager Gary Bullock began leading the work session, Chaffin allowed District 6 commissioner candidate Danny Bailey, who was present, to give remarks.
“I appreciate y’all letting me come in. I know it’s an open meeting, but I just wanted to come by and meet everybody. I appreciate any support y’all give me. I’ve been in Bowdon all my life and I intend on doing a good job for the city and the rest of the district. I guess it just comes down to which one you think is going to do the best job and look out for the city and the district. I appreciate y’all and anything y’all do for me,” Bailey said.
According to Bullock, “the senior center, repairs have been made.” The ceiling tiles are in, the HVAC ducts are back in place, the LED lights have been replaced and the sheetrock has been repaired.
The Public Works Department will be doing the paint job in the senior center. The construction engineer hired to perform the maintenance inspected all repairs after they were completed.
“He looked at it and said everything looked good,” Bullock said. “We put additional wind beams over and above what he recommended. So it’s solid now.”
After the final stages are complete, the senior center will be ready for occupancy coming soon. The Recreation Department’s offices will be moving back into the senior center when everything is completed.
“The seniors will be thrilled to be back in their building,” Councilmember Jan Johnson said.
All of the offices have been moved to the Municipal Complex as of March 16, meaning the building is functioning now except the police department, according to Bullock. The goal for relocating the police department is by the end of the year.
Bullock suggested that the dedication and open house occur on June 12 in the afternoon.
The individual room signs for the Municipal Complex have arrived and Public Works will be installing them.
Regarding the liability insurance renewal, there were not any final numbers available to report. Bullock said the insurance consultant is working on those numbers and hopes the staff has those before the council meeting.
If not, it would be necessary for a special called meeting to discuss renewing the liability insurance because it will be effective May 1.
There has been a proposal to rename a portion of Kent Avenue to Irene Keith Avenue. A public hearing must be set to discuss this matter that will happen during the May council meeting.
The renaming will be from Bowdon Tyus Road to Hudson Heights. It is stopping there because that is the end of a postal route. There has been no objection from the property owners, per Bullock.
The city has hired an employee for code enforcement that will also be going into the police department. This person will be a full time employee from now until July while they are going through the police academy.
“That gives the employee an opportunity to get into some enforcement issues without being on the police side of enforcement. It is a softer enforcement to some extent,” Bullock said.
On West College Street, there have been some issues with cars parking on the street. Currently, it is legal to park there, but the city cannot sweep the streets with cars there.
To combat this issue, the tenants will be notified that they cannot park there anymore and tickets will begin being issued after the proper signage is placed that does not allow parking.
On March 31, essential employee bonuses were issued. The total cost to provide this bonus was $75,006 and the state reimbursed $8,612. Full-time employees were issued $2,000 and the amount was less for part-time and probationary employees.
“All of the employees have been very appreciative,” Bullock said.
The April council meeting will take place April 11 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.