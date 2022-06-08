I found myself with several of our grandchildren at a giant sandbox. It was a kid's dream where there was a big "dump truck" that was loaded with sand and lots of Tonka trucks for the kids to play with. It was the same sandbox that my own children played in many years ago when we stayed at Track Rock Campground up in Blairsville, Georgia.
Last week, I had the chance to camp with my son and his wife and family for a few days. I enjoyed the beautiful scenery and the kiddos, especially. However, I'm not going to lie, on this day, I became one of the kids myself. When I hauled my three oldest grands—Annabelle, a nine-year-old and her two four-year-old twin siblings—up to the playground, there were a few other children there and no other adults were present. A little girl, around the age of ten or so, and her brother, who looked between the age of four and five, were there. It's a fact that sometimes kids bully each other, but apparently Grandmas are fair territory now.
When Annabelle began swinging on a big rope next to the "fort," the ten-year-old girl told her that swinging wasn't allowed on the rope. I quickly looked for a sign and saw none. I told the informant that Annabelle was allowed to swing. The child proceeded to argue with me and said that it wasn't a swing and that she could get splinters if she bumped the pole next to the rope. I stood up to my full “Yaya-esque” height and told the child that if someone got splinters it was their own dang fault and to mind her own business. She clamped her mouth shut and sauntered away. There was plenty of rope swinging done with no splinters involved. I was curious about the dynamics of the child's family, and it didn't take long to find out more.
My crew wound up in the big sandbox busily scooping and building a town. The aforementioned young boy, brother of the ten-year-old girl, walked into the area and began telling everyone that they had to take their shoes off. He said that shoes weren't allowed in the sandbox. Again, I looked around for signs, but there were none; and I am occasionally compelled to follow the rules, if there are rules. I told the boy that they did not have to take off their shoes if they didn't want to. He stomped around and individually demanded each child to take them off. Then I saw something that brought the steam to my ears. There was a special needs child, a boy, standing tentatively at the edge of the sandbox. He had on tennis shoes that were laced carefully. The other little bully boy was telling him he couldn't come in until he took his shoes off. I then directly addressed the kid and told him that he did not have the right to tell anyone to take their shoes off and that he had to quit saying that to everyone.
I pulled each of my grandchildren to the side and asked them to invite the special needs boy to come and play with them. They all did that in their own way and eventually he carefully stepped into the sandbox. He never did play with them, but he found a toy and began scooping to his heart's content. My Mama bear scope was up, and I watched carefully for any comment from the demon.
I believe that we have to teach our kids how to deal with bullying. There is a time for adults to intervene particularly on the front end when the rules are being set. We also have to teach our children by example and show them how to watch out for the weaker amongst us and to stand up and say no when it needs to be said.
In retrospect, I should have not intervened with the bullies except in having my grands invite the special needs boy to play. I should have pulled my grandkids aside and actually taught them how to speak to the bullies like my Daddy did for me.
Rosemarie Norton is a Yaya to ten with two more on the way. She is a Mama, Wife, Artist and Realtor who lives on Magnolia Street in Villa Rica, Georgia. Catch up with her at magnoliastreetrose.blogspot.com or rosemariesembellishments.com
