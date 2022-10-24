Halloween comes to Downtown Carrollton on Saturday

"Trick-or-Treat Downtown" from 10 – 11:30 am on Saturday will provide children with the opportunity to trek through Adamson Square in Carrollton and collect candy and goodies from merchants. Also, courtesy of Once Upon a Boutique, the Sanderson Sisters from "Hocus Pocus" will rove the square recognizing outstanding costumes.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Downtown Carrollton will be the scene of several Halloween events this weekend, from trick-or-treating and movies to music and football.

The weekend kicks off with the Halloween classic movie, "Hocus Pocus, "on the big screen at The Amp, Friday, October 28 at 7 pm.

Trending Videos