An update on the various construction projects currently progressing around the county, a brief review of the system’s financial reports and approval of the Strategic Waiver School System Amendment highlighted the work session of the Carroll County Schools Board Education held Monday night.
The regular monthly meeting of the board is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Performing Arts Center located at 775 Old Newnan Road in Carrollton.
During Monday’s monthly work session, Terry Jones, who serves as assistant superintendent of administrative and support services, provided updates on the following on-going projects with notations of how the work is being funded and projected completion dates:
- Temple Middle School: Light poles have been set. SportsTurf should be able to apply the last layer and line the track, weather permitting. (SPLOST VI)
- Temple High School: Contractors are currently clearing and grading the area in front of the band practice field for the new parking lot and drive (SPLOST V).
- Mt. Zion Middle School: Exterior wall panels on the high parts of the new gym are nearing completion. Roof panels have been installed on the lobby area of the gym. Excavation has begun on the new entrance to the front of the school. Scheduled New Gym Completion: Summer, 2022 (SPLOST VI).
- Bowdon High School: The metal trim and soffit has been installed on the media center and classroom addition. The insulation has been completed on the roof and he contractors are currently installing the roof membrane over the media center. On the interior, contractors continue to work on the rough-in of the electrical. Scheduled Completion: Summer, 2022 (SPLOST VI).
- Villa Rica Elementary: Contractors have started digging the footing for the new connector hall behind the front office area. In the classroom addition, contractors are waiting on the carpet to be delivered for the office area, and the elevator should be on site within the next week. the Technology Department has installed all new interactive boards in each classroom. Scheduled Completion: Fall, 2022 (SPOST VI).
- Providence Elementary: Most of the block work has been completed on the six-classroom addition. The electrical rough-in is currently underway. Scheduled Completion: Fall, 2022 (SPOST V).
- Sharp Creek Elementary: Contractors have completed most of the demolition inside the restroom batteries and have scheduled to jack-hammer the floors during spring break so they can begin installing the new flooring. Scheduled Completion: Fall, 2022 (State Outlay Funds and SPLOST V).
- Sandhill Elementary: The footings have been poured for the 4-classroom addition and connector hall, and contractors are now working on he foundation block. The below-slab pluming is also ongoing. Scheduled Completion: Fall, 2022 (SPLOST V).
- LED Lighting Gyms and Cafeteria: the lighting contract is nearing completion and will be working to generate a punch-list to close this project out over the next couple of weeks (General Fund).
In other business conducted, the board approved an extension of a contract with the State Department of Education for the Board of the Strategic Waiver School System (SWSS) Amendment. The SWSS is a local school district that operates under the terms of the SWSS contract between the State Board of Education and the local board of education. The system receives flexibility in the form of waivers of certain state laws, rules and guidelines in exchange for greater accountability for increased student performance.
The contract extension through June 30, 2024, will allow for completion of assessment and accountability that has not been available for the last two years because of the pandemic.
Other action taken by the board was a review of field trip and fundraising requests by Assistant Superintendent Jones.
Also on the agenda was a review of the February 2022 Financial Report and budget dates for the current fiscal year and FY23 by Assistant Superintendent of Finance Delene Strickland.
