Following last year's inaugural success, RaLin Construction Company is staging the 2nd Annual Builders n’ BBQ on June 16 in the parking deck of the company's headquarters located at 110 Dixie St. in Carrollton.
The event, which will be held rain or shine, will be open to the public on Friday, June 16 from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be a fee of $10 per person or $20 per family. There is no charge for kids under 12.
On Thursday, June 15, from 1 to 6 p.m., participants in the Builders n' BBQ can set up and start cooking. All meat will be inspected on arrival. Currently, 16 teams have registered for the competition.
Proceeds raised at Builders N’ BBQ will benefit "Mighty Hero Homes," a national organization whose mission is to raise funds to eradicate veteran homelessness in the United States and provide affordable, permanent homes to all homeless veterans in safe environments. The goal is to build 450 communities across the nation, starting in McDonough, Ga. where each "base" will house and provide specific services for 84 veterans who are currently homeless.
According to Kristi Garrett, director of marketing and community relations at RaLin, approximately $45,000 was raised thru the end of May. The original goal was $20,000.
Winners in the barbecue competition will be selected in four categories, including Chicken, Boston Butt, Ribs and Brisket. Each category will have a first place winner who will be awarded a plaque.
Additionally, the winner of the "People's Choice Award" will receive a trophy, as will the Grand Champion, which DeNyse Companies of Douglasville won last year.
According to Monica Harmon, sales and development analyst at RaLin who is assisting with the event, judging will be performed by 16 local citizens, four for each category, including:
- RIBS- Jerrod Craig, David Hughes, Rachael Raney, and Julie Post
- CHICKEN- Brian Boutte, Betty Cason, Britt Martin, and Harold Fulford
- BOSTON BUTT- Brett Ledbetter, Dr. Mark Albertus, David Brooks and Tim Martin
- BRISKET- Rich Weaver, Emory Barber, Seth Cain and Tom Glanton
Harmon said that each team should bring its own cooking utensils, chairs, extension cord(s), bowls/dishes, seasonings, ingredients, utensils, canopy/tent, cleaning supplies and decorations.
Setup time begins at 1 p.m. on June 15. There is a $350 fee to enter a team in the competition.
Also, sponsorships are available on three levels, including Blueprint ($5,000), Hard Hat ($2,500) and Concrete ($1,000). Each sponsorship includes team entries, entry tickets, marketing recognition and tee-shirts.
Last year, proceeds generated prior to and following the "Fulford and Friends Concert and Barbecue" that were contributed to the James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology at Tanner Health System totaled approximately $1.5 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.