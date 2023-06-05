Following last year's inaugural success, RaLin Construction Company is staging the 2nd Annual Builders n’ BBQ on June 16 in the parking deck of the company's headquarters located at 110 Dixie St. in Carrollton.

The event, which will be held rain or shine, will be open to the public on Friday, June 16 from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be a fee of $10 per person or $20 per family. There is no charge for kids under 12.