When I was young and hadn’t learned the fine art of appropriate (and inappropriate) conversation topics, my grandmother Hattie was always there to help. I would bring up something particularly gooey at the dinner table (maybe about animal entrails or some bathroom encounter). She would slightly purse her lips and say, “I don’t know that I would have said that out loud.”

If she were here today, reading this column, she’d probably say it again. This time, the subject is bedbugs, specifically the ones that I encountered last week in a mid-range hotel in a suburb of Boston. Continue, gentle reader, if you aren’t faint of heart or stomach and I will tell you all about them.

