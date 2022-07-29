When I was young and hadn’t learned the fine art of appropriate (and inappropriate) conversation topics, my grandmother Hattie was always there to help. I would bring up something particularly gooey at the dinner table (maybe about animal entrails or some bathroom encounter). She would slightly purse her lips and say, “I don’t know that I would have said that out loud.”
If she were here today, reading this column, she’d probably say it again. This time, the subject is bedbugs, specifically the ones that I encountered last week in a mid-range hotel in a suburb of Boston. Continue, gentle reader, if you aren’t faint of heart or stomach and I will tell you all about them.
When we arrived at the hotel early Monday evening, we were checked in by several friendly desk clerks. They were excited to tell us that the whole hotel had brand new mattresses. “Maybe you’ll be the very first guests to sleep on them!” That was good news. They also added that we should not leave anything on the bed, because if we do, the hotel staff wouldn’t make up our bed. With as many mid-range hotels as I’ve stayed in during my career (and there have been quite a few), that’s the first time I’ve been told to not put anything on the bed.
I checked in and went to my room. I was going to be there for three nights, so I unpacked my suitcase and hung up my work clothes. After a long day of air travel, bedtime came quickly and I tucked under the clean, white comforter and the fragrant sheets.
The next morning was an early start. Off to interview concrete scientist rockstars about their passion. You guessed it. Concrete. The interviews were going well but at the end of the day, I found several bites on my stomach. I was puzzled. I had been spending time in bug-free environments so I knew it couldn’t be a chigger. I showered and noticed a few more bites. By then, it was bedtime, so I tucked in, glad to be settling into clean, hotel sheets.
I tried to sleep, but I couldn’t stop thinking about the bug bites. About 2:30 in the morning I got up, put on my glasses, and asked Dr. Google about bedbugs. First, I looked up “signs of infestation.” It said, “Blood stains on your sheets or pillowcases. Dark or rusty spots of bedbug excrement on sheets and mattresses, bed clothes, and walls. Bedbug fecal spots, egg shells, or shed skins in areas where bedbugs hide. An offensive, musty odor from the bugs' scent glands.” I found lots of horrifying photos of people with terrible rashes. And close-up photos of the tiny creatures. They looked kind of like a cross between a cockroach and a wood beetle. Except they feasted on human flesh.
I leaped out of bed and stripped it down to the mattress, putting the linens and pillows into the bathtub. Using my I phone flashlight I checked all the seams of the mattress- it was brand new and showed no sign of the bugs. I looked along the carpet seams, the wall floorboards, and in the drawers, but I didn’t see any sign of bedbugs. So, I remade the bed and went back to sleep.
On the last night, while I slept, the bedbugs had a block party. The kind with a tiny bedbug D.J. spinning favorite bedbug songs.
The next morning, I woke up early and packed up all my clothes, dressed, and checked out of the hotel. We videoed for half a day and then bolted for the airport. On the trip home, I finally relaxed and started noticing more bites. Like the photos I saw online, these bites were strung together like constellations of stars, burning, itchy stars. When I reached the airport in Atlanta, I started receiving texts from the rest of the crew. They had bites too. It was determined that we had been sleeping in a Bedbug reserve and all of us went home forewarned.
Immediately upon arrival at home, I threw all fabric items (clothes, shoes, etc.) into a scalding hot water wash. A dash of chlorine just to make sure. Outside on the picnic table, I disinfected my suitcase and my computer bag and left them to bake in the sun for two days. I showered with water as hot as I could stand and went to bed with my fingers crossed that any hitchhikers had met their untimely demise. To be extra sure, the next day I stripped our bed and put the linens in black garbage bags to bake in the sun for a couple of days.
The itching has been pretty awful but I’ve for the most part resisted scratching. Mama’s been telling me cautionary tales of my childhood Impetigo, caused by scratching bug bites so I’ve managed to leave them alone. I’ve got feverish, red welts all over and almost a week after initial exposure, I’m still itching like a bird dog in a flea factory.
So far, Johnny hasn’t gotten any mysterious bites, and I haven’t had any new ones, so I think we dodged the bedbug bullet. But this whole experience has put a new meaning to an old nursery rhyme, “Good night, sleep tight, don’t let the bedbugs bite.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.