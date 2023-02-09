Buford Dean Bolt

Buford Dean Bolt, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born November 18, 1948, in Malone, Alabama, to the late Stell Blake Bolt and Mildred Iren Wilson Bolt.

Buford was an old soul, even as a child. He enjoyed life out in the country. He enjoyed the many quiet things, spiritual things. He enjoyed playing his guitar, reading, and studying the bible. He cared for his mother until her passing. He had a love for old TV shows later in life and a giggle when watching old re-runs of The Three Stooges. He had a quiet presence at family gatherings, but a sweet tenderness was known when he was there. He always offered powerful, thankful blessings in prayer over our food, and we always knew that God was first in his life. He loved visiting and spending time with his brother, Arnold, and his dog, Rocky.

Service information

Feb 11
Visitation
Saturday, February 11, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Feb 11
Funeral
Saturday, February 11, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
