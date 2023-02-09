Buford Dean Bolt, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born November 18, 1948, in Malone, Alabama, to the late Stell Blake Bolt and Mildred Iren Wilson Bolt.
Buford was an old soul, even as a child. He enjoyed life out in the country. He enjoyed the many quiet things, spiritual things. He enjoyed playing his guitar, reading, and studying the bible. He cared for his mother until her passing. He had a love for old TV shows later in life and a giggle when watching old re-runs of The Three Stooges. He had a quiet presence at family gatherings, but a sweet tenderness was known when he was there. He always offered powerful, thankful blessings in prayer over our food, and we always knew that God was first in his life. He loved visiting and spending time with his brother, Arnold, and his dog, Rocky.
Buford loved his Church and Church family. His love for his lord and savior was known within minutes of meeting him. We know that any tears shed are tears of joy, knowing that he is in the presence of the lord.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary McCormick, Hazel Shadinger, and Shirley Spradlin, and brother, Thomas McCormick.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Arnold & Bobbie Gilmore; and many nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and brothers and sisters in Christ.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Smith and Pastor Chris Jiles officiating. Interment will follow in the High Point Church of God Cemetery, with Rev. Ronald Cook officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel have charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Buford Bolt, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.